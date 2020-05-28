George Floyd Protests: Tear Gas, Bullets, Looting, Fires

AMERICA—On Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, thousands of protestors in various cities across the United States took to the streets to decry the murder of George Floyd.

In Minneapolis, the city in which Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the victim’s neck for 7 minutes, demonstrations began peacefully but gradually grew unruly.

Protestors carried banners and signs that said “Justice for Floyd,” “No Justice, No Peace,” and “Stop Killing Black People.” They also chanted slogans ranging from “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” to “I can’t breathe!” – Floyd’s last words. The vast majority of participants wore masks.

Police fired rubber bullets at protestors and sprayed tear gas and pepper spray at them too. Some videos show that the demonstrators were only maced after they threw bottles and other items at police officers.

Protests on Wednesday evening were reportedly far more violent with widespread looting and fires involved. A KARE11 on-site reporter said that AutoZone, Target, Cub Foods, and Dollar Tree outlets sufffered visible damage. A fire broke out at the AutoZone and protestors began lighting more fires in the streets.

A 911 call was made to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) reporting a stabbing in the Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street area at 9:05 p.m. A pulseless adult male was found and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. It was also discovered that he had been shot rather than stabbed; the MPD has launched a death investigation.

The situation escalated to the extent that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the Minnesota National Guard in. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also eventually had to post a Tweet saying that “the situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

In Memphis, Tennessee, law enforcement units in riot gear had to block part of Union Avenue and set up extra barricades due to the size of the local protest. Demonstrators were present for almost 6 hours in support of both Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT who was shot dead recently. Two people were arrested.

Black Lives Matter orchestrated a protest in Los Angeles, California; it began close to City Hall and progressed through downtown L.A.

Participants – ABC7 estimates that there were 500 to 1,000 of them – marched along the 101 Freeway and some swarmed a CHP cruiser. The vehicle attempted to flee but a demonstrator shattered the rear window with a skateboard. Several protestors climbed onto the car hood but fell off, and one seemed to hit his head and stay motionless on the ground. Another CHP vehicle attempted intervening but was also surrounded and had a window broken. It eventually left.

NBC LA reported that while police tried dispersing the thinning crowd after 9:00 p.m., a driver caused a hit-and-run accident, resulting in confusion and a stampede. An American flag was lit on fire during the march.

It is rumored that more protests are scheduled to take place on Saturday.