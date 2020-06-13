AMERICA—The brutal murder of George Floyd on May 25, sparked a worldwide movement standing behind Black Lives Matter (BLM). Though peaceful protests have been demonstrated across the world, others have turned to violence and looting in the streets. Conspiracies have been made toward billionaire George Soros, saying that he has been directly funding BLM and is possibly hiring rioters to help with his own agenda.

George Soros, 86, with a net worth of $26 billion, is the founder of his Open Society Foundations (OFS). These foundations are set in 120 countries, giving out grants every one or two years to build “inclusive and vibrant democracies.” The foundation site states that they are “the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.” However, in regards to the foundations, it has been alleged that Soros has directly funded and orchestrated protests around these topics through them.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been steered the wrong way in the eyes of the public due to inaccurate reporting. Along with funding multiple mainstream news sources, many, mostly those on the right side of politics think that Soros is controlling what is seen and heard on these networks. In a report done by Media Research called “George Soros: Media Mogul” it explains how much influence and funding Soros has made in mainstream media that leans more to the left.

“Soros has managed to insinuate himself and his money into the media culture, making connections with the nation’s top publishing organizations. He has direct ties to more than 30 mainstream news outlets — including The New York Times, Washington Post, the Associated Press, CNN and ABC. Each one of those operations has employees, often high-level ones, on the boards of Soros-funded media operations,” the report said.

The media has recently been covering greatly on the peacefulness of the actual protests and much less on rioters/looters. Some say that Soros is hiring these rioters to cause destruction, aiming to hurt Trump’s career and lesson his chance at being reelected for a second term. Soros has been pointed toward the responsibility of rioters/looters, which many believe are a part of ANTIFA一defined as “a left-wing activist movement in the US whose members use direct action against right-wing groups; also used generally to mean anti – fascist.”

Trump tweeted about possible ANTIFA individuals on May 30 saying:

“80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families,” Trump said.

According to Candice Owens, a conservative political activist says she “guesses” that he is funding “thugs” to cause damage on purpose. Candice Owens, stated this on Twitter about the Soros situation:

https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1266061954285740033?s=20

“The Minneapolis chief of police just confirmed that many of the protesters that are burning down the city are NOT FROM MINNEAPOLIS.

My guess: As he did with Antifa, Democrat George Soros has these thugs on payroll.

He is funding the chaos via his Open Society Foundation.”

OFS responded to Owens saying:

https://twitter.com/OpenSociety/status/1266114710564454402?s=20

“Hi Candace, Mr. Soros and the Open Society Foundations oppose all violence and do not pay people to protest,” OFS said. “We lament the effort, through baseless allegations, to distract from the crisis of police brutality in Minneapolis and in too many other parts of the country.”

According to PolitiFact, a fact-checking news website that is “focused on looking at specific statements made by politicians and rating them for accuracy,” the allegations about Soros have not been proven to be true. Politifact claimed that they couldn’t find any evidence regarding George Soros or OSF contributing money to the protests in Minneapolis.

OSF told Politifact that the foundation “supports the First Amendment right of all Americans to make their voices heard and petition their government for redress of grievances.” When it comes to rioting, “George Soros and the foundations oppose violence in any and all forms,” OFS said.

Soros has given out $33 million to organizations working with BLM back in 2015 when the Ferguson protests were happening. Though OSF has donated to raise awareness and aid, giving out money for the sole purpose of orchestrating protests or riots is shown not to be true.

Upon the thorough research, there has been nothing to directly link the allegation that George Soros is behind the violent riots transpiring from protests established by Black Lives Matters.