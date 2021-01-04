UNITED STATES−On Friday, January 1, Patrick (Pat) Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com, and advocate for the constitution has recently called attention to alleged voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia. Thousands of documented cases of voter fraud have been reported nationwide. More cases, lawsuits, and investigations are being revealed as time goes on.

Byrne circulated photos on Twitter of pallets of “Fake Ballots” on their way to be shredded.

BIG NEWS: COUNTERFEIT FULTON COUNTY GEORGIA BALLOTS. On a tip, our operative entered the Fulton County (Atlanta) Warehouse and took this series of photos: THESE ARE FAKE BALLOTS (note the quantity): — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 1, 2021

Byrne attained photos of the boxes of ballots to be shredded indicating that they were to be shredded crisscross or what Byrne referred to as, “tiny slivers” that is reportedly used in the most confidential of documents.

In a January 1, press release, GOP Senators announced their decision not to accept the vote of the electoral college until a 10-day audit is completed in the states with documented voter fraud.

https://www.cruz.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5543

The Senators stated that the fraud in this election exceeds any in our lifetimes. That statement was made prior to the knowledge of the shredded ballots.

“Voter fraud had posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although the breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.”

Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center of Law and Justice (ACLJ), reported on 8,000 votes in the Georgia election from out of state voters. The information came directly from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s web page.

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer confirmed publicly during the Georgia Senate Subcommittee meeting that the Georgia run-off election is connected to the internet. Pulitzer indicated that he was able to establish a two-way communication from a polling pad in a voting center.

Georgia SOS Raffensperger argues in his statement on his web page that this is not true. Pulitzer claims that he or someone else left the Senate hearing, went to a Georgia polling station, and was able to access two-way internet via the voting systems used in the contested election.

https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/secretary_of_state_brad_raffensperger_protects_runoffs_from_out_of_state_voters

I vouch for this being true. Look at my tweets from yesterday. But don’t worry, a sample of fake ballots was obtained. The goons shredded not into strips, not into confetti, but into tiny slivers then crushed into spitballs. Someone have something to hide? https://t.co/UG4DmjeRv3 — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 3, 2021

On September 2, 2020, New York Times best-selling author of, “Armed Madhouse,” and “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, Greg Palast released a report by the ACLU indicating that at least 200,000 Georgians were inadvertently removed from voter rolls in 2019. The reason given was reported that they had moved from their registered addresses.

https://www.facebook.com/GregPalastInvestigates

Palast’s Investigation was titled, “Georgia Voter Roll Purge Errors.” He is among many, “Stop the Steal,” election enthusiasts. It is his belief that the Republicans stole the election from the Democrat party, not the other way around. Palast is reportedly suing the state of Georgia to get 198,000 voters who have been purged from voter rolls to be reinstated in time for the January 5 election.