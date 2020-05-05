SANTA MONICA—Gil Schwartz, former communications executive for CBS and novel writer, died from a heart attack on Saturday, May 2 at his home in Santa Monica, California.

Schwartz is the best-selling author of What would Machiavelli Do?, Crazy Bosses, Immortal Life, Throwing the Elephant, and much more. Also known under the pen name of Stanley Bing, he wrote 13 books centralizing on his satirical sense of humor on the business he was involved in. According to CBS news, his humorous columns appeared in Esquire for 13 years and Fortune Magazine for more than 20 years.

Schwartz stated in a Times essay, “I was Zorro, Clark Kent, putting one over on Perry White. But with this cool little secret came the fear—debilitating, crushing, sleep-destroying.” Although his confidentiality unveiled, the corporations still allowed him to resume writing on the side.

He graduated from Brandeis University and initiated his career working as a public affairs associate for Teleprompter Corp, as stated in the Fortune Magazine. Before his corporate career, he had countless hobbies ranging from being a successful playwright, actor, musician, photographer, and even wrote poetry. He served 14 years at CBS which ultimately joined Westinghouse Broadcasting. Following his retirement from CBS in 2018, he still continued blogging and writing.

His memorial service is set to be in the fall. The family requests anyone that would like to help to donate to the Food Bank for New York City, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, or San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. To read more content of Stanley Bing, visit https://fortune.com/author/stanley-bing/.