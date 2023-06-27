HOLLYWOOD- Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2023 Glastonbury Festival is done. We saw epic sets from Blondie to Guns N’ Roses, and swayed to the sounds eventually of Lana Del Rey. As you may know, I’m a huge fan of Guns N’ Roses and was thrilled that they performed at Glastonbury and continue to tour throughout Europe and then North America. It’s always a great pleasure when Beta Lebeis, Meegan Hodges, and Susan Holmes McKagan go live on Instagram to show the followers the group on stage performing. Fans are already looking into the festival for next year.No dates have yet been set, since the 2023 festival was just over on June 25. It might mean the dates will be sometime June 26 to June 30, 2024. It’s usually the last week of June.

Everyone needs to be registered-although registration usually opens around October, with tickets going on sale in November. Tickets for the 2023 festival were not cheap, I can’t imagine the price for 2024.The organizers are Michael and Emily Eavis. Emily previously said they had “two female headliners” pretty much booked for next year, following this year’s all-make big-hitters-Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John. There is talk that Taylor Swift might be headed to the festival next year, yet to be confirmed. Lizzo, has been working her way up the bill in recent years and actually warmed up the crowd for Guns N’ Roses on Saturday June 24 with a high energy show. Dua Lipa was also a big name rumored to be appearing alongside Elton on the last night, but that turned out to be not true. She hasn’t played the festival since she appeared in a new bands tent in 2017, but perhaps 2024 could be the year to appear.

Beyonce headlined in 2011, which made her one of a few women to do so, She’s currently on a world tour in support of her Renaissance LP and you wouldn’t rule out a return to the biggest of stages, and who knows perhaps with her husband Jay-Z. Rihanna’s pregnancy reportedly ruled her out of the running for this year’s festival, which she unbelievably has never played- and given her explosive performance at the Super Bowl half-time show after giving birth to her first child, we won’t rule her out to headline Next June.

Let’s not forget about Madonna, with her 40th anniversary Celebration Tour set to begin soon and continue until next year, the Queen of Pop could be one to watch. Who knows about Spice Girl Mel C, could be another possibility but with or without Victoria Beckham, one never knows if they could reunite. Mel C has confirmed that all of the Spice Girls would like to return next year to the Glastonbury Festival next year. She actually performed on June 24, performing solo material and some of her old group’s hits at the Avalon stage. Sporty Spice, appeared at Glastonbury last year as a DJ and also joined indie band Blossoms on stage for a rendition of Spice Up Your Life. Should the offer come from the festival organizers Emily and Michael Eavis to fill the 2024 legends slot-the Spice Girls would succeed Cat Stevens and Blondie on Sunday afternoon.

Harry Styles, another one of Swift’s former beaus, since he made out like a bandit at the Brit Awards and won a Grammy-adding critical acclaim to the former One Direction star’s already established mass appeal- most likely could be a crowning moment.

