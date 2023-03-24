LAS VEGAS– For the second time in three seasons, the Gonzaga Bulldogs crushed the dreams of UCLA. Once again on a last second shot on Thursday, March 23 in the Sweet Sixteen round, winning 79-76 at T-Mobile Arena.

Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther nailed a deep 3-pointer from the March Madness logo with just six seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the lead. A horrible example of history repeating itself, Two years ago, in the final seconds of the 2021 Final Four Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs knocked down a half-court shot as time expired.

Another thrilling miraculous moment in the Sweet Sixteen is how it’s viewed across the country, as if it were a wonderful and epic movie. UCLA begs to differ- it was a horror flick where the Bruin gets mauled by the Bulldog in the final scene.

UCLA had built a robust 13 point lead at halftime, 46-33. Gonzaga rallied in this nail biter, as both teams traded the lead on multiple occasions.

UCLA went ice cold from the field in the second half, going over 11 minutes of game action without a field goal until the late run. An Amari Bailey three pointer put UCLA ahead, 76-75, with 12 seconds to play, completing a 10-1 UCLA run over the last 40 seconds when it was deja vu all over again.

Strawther nailed a deep 32-foot dagger with just six seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the lead 78-76. Strawther made one of two three throws in the final seconds, and UCLA’s last-second 3-point attempt with 1.4 seconds to play was unsuccessful.

Julian Strawther just happens to be from Las Vegas. Not only did Gonzaga beat UCLA once again in heartbreaking fashion, even worse, it’s the hometown hero who defeats the Bruins.

Sadly, this is the end of the road for Seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell. Jaquez was dazzling with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Gonzaga Forward Drew Timme had a game high 36 points, and he was simply unstoppable.

Strawther also stripped the ball from UCLA’s Tyger Campbell with 2 seconds left, after his historic shot. This shot will be replayed for years when referencing March Madness.

Gonzaga will face the University of Connecticut on Saturday in the Elite Eight, and apparently UCLA has found a new rival alongside the likes of USC and Stanford.