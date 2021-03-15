UNITED STATES−House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP members are traveling to the Southwest border of Texas to address the migrant surge and unaccompanied children at the U.S. border.

In a March 9 press release, Texas Governor Greg Abbott argued against the Biden administration allowing migrants, sex offenders, gang members, and cartels into the U.S., placing Americans in danger.

“The Biden Administration has created a crisis at our southern border through open border policies that give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity,” Abbott stated.

Department Of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas he had a volunteer force to assist at the border.

“Today, I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border,” Mayorkas stated. The call to action was sent by Mayorkas in an email on March 8 to all employees.

“Border security is the federal government’s responsibility, but the State of Texas will not allow the administration’s failures to endanger the lives of innocent Texans. Instead, Texas is stepping up to fill the gaps left open by the federal government to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals, and keep Texans safe,” Abbott said.

Governor Abbott briefed the National Border Patrol Council along with the U.S. Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Border Patrol on March 9, with plans to deploy the Texas National Guard to assist at the border.

On March 11, National Border Patrol Council President, Brandon Judd, told Fox News that the Biden administration refuses to call the situation at the U.S. border a crisis.

“I’m going on 24 years as a Border Patrol agent and I can tell you that I’ve never seen a day-to-day, week-over-week increase like what we are seeing right now. We’ve dealt with these kind-of-numbers in the past, we’ve dealt with them in the early 2000s, we dealt with them in 2014, we dealt with them in 2019, but what we didn’t see during that time is we didn’t see the rapid increase like what we’re seeing right now,” said Judd.

He continued by noting should the crisis at the border continue, it could be the single issue that causes Democrats to lose elections in 2022 and 2024.

-The Biden Administration stops ICE from arresting and removing.

-Migrants flood the southern border.

-The Democrats’ only plan is more amnesty. This is Biden’s Border Crisis. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 11, 2021

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke publicly dismissed Secretary Mayorkas’ claim that there is no crisis at the border stating: “That is simply false.”