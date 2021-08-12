CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, August 11, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new vaccine mandate making California the first state to demand teachers either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Governor Newsom reiterated that the mandate includes all school staff members including custodians, bus drivers, and all school faculty. The requirements are set to begin Thursday, August 12.

“There’s no substitute for an in-person institution, and California will continue to lead the Nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms. Today’s order will help the state’s continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and health care workers, and businesses to get vaccinated,” said California Director and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Thomas J. Aragon.

California schools are expected to be fully open for the new school year. “There is new data for expanded educational opportunities,” the Governor of CA website states.

A copy of the California Department of Public Health order may be found here and the K-12 Strategies can be viewed here

Governor Newsom’s website indicates that some of California’s largest employers are following the mandatory vaccines. New vaccine and testing requirements for state and healthcare workers started on Monday, August 9.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti along with the Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced on July 30, that they would have a push for mandatory vaccines for city employees with the requirement that they carry either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

City authorities from San Francisco, San Diego, Long Beach, and others listed on the Governor’s website indicated their intent to follow suit in mandatory vaccines for city and healthcare workers.