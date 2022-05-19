GRIFFITH PARK—The Griffith Observatory’s new planetary show “Signs of Life” will be open to the public on Friday, May 20 at the Samuel Oschin Planetarium.

The new show has been described to be a sort of “detective story” that uncovers what processes transpired to create the universe. This is the Samuel Oschin Planetarium’s latest production and hasn’t had a new show in about 10 years.

Show times can be found on the Observatory’s website and are listed as:

Weekdays

1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

Weekends

11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

The Samuel Oschin Planetarium has been described as one of the finest planetariums in the world containing a Zeiss star projector, digital projection system, state-of-the-art aluminum dome and 290-seats. More than 18 million people have seen a live program in the Planetarium.

Anyone interested can view the trailer by visiting: https://griffithobservatory.org/planetarium/signs-of-life/

Griffith Observatory, which was established in 1935, is owned and operated as a public service by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks. You can support the Observatory’s programs by donating to Griffith Observatory Foundation.