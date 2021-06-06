GRIFFITH PARK—A community cleanup for Griffith Park was hosted to help prevent wildfires on Saturday, June 5. Multiple organizations hosted the cleanup to help improve the area.

The community cleanup was hosted by Hollywood Village, The Way to Happiness Foundation, the Church of Scientology, and the Los Angeles Police Department. The cleanup started at 9 a.m. and ended at 12 p.m. at the L.A. Zoo Parking Lot at 5333 Zoo Drive. Volunteers were encouraged to wear long pants that they did not mind getting dirty. Volunteers were given cleaning supplies and gear as well as snacks and lunch. Volunteers had to first RSVP before they could attend.

The cleanup was a response to the recent Pacific Palisades fire and the drought the area is facing. The cleanup was an effort to reduce the chances of a fire starting during this season. It also was a part of the Fire Prevention Project. Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Terrazas said they were particularly concerned with this type of condition and that everyone has to work together to help with fire prevention.