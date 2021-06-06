UNITED STATES−Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch is now getting answers from a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit he launched against Dr. Anthony Fauci over a year ago. First reports indicate Fauci and his legal team ignored last year’s FOIA lawsuit.

Recent news reports indicate that the coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reportedly gave more funds to bat research than previously reported. New reports that have surfaced after the FOIA lawsuit, and requests for emails, and correspondence, revealed an $800,000 contribution to Wuhan, China for research on bats.

Fitton shared video footage explaining the process and how he and others such as Dr. Robert Redfield were attacked if they challenged the reports the coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, presented.

On Thursday, June 2, Dr. Robert Redfield, Virologist and former Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Vanity Fair in an interview that he is receiving death threats over allegations that he leaked information regarding the origins of COVID-19.

Dr. Redfield reportedly stressed in both interviews with Vanity Fair and CNN that he never implied that the virus was, “intentionally,” released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that, “no credible scientist believes this virus was man-made.”

Dr. Redfield came under scrutiny by his peers following his interview with CNN.

“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Dr. Redfield told reporters, “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”

Dr. Redfield made the following statement to Sherry Fink from the Council of Foreign Relations on December 11, 2020.

“I thought I’d start emphasizing, I think what we all know is that this pandemic is the most serious public health crisis that has faced both our countries [The U.S. and China] in over a hundred years.”

The U.S. Department of State provides a fact sheet on their website claiming the U.S. Government does know the origins of the sars/coronavirus. Anyone challenging these facts was publicly called a conspiracy theorist.

The Director of WIV, Yanyi Wang, made a statement in 2016 confirming that bats are known hosts for many viruses.

“The bat as the basis of the natural host of different viruses: The complete genome sequence analysis and comparative genomics research show that the natural immune deficiency of bats may be the basis for bats to be the natural host of numerous viruses (Science, 2013).”

In 1984, Dr. Anthony Fauci was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and for the National Institute of Health (NIH). His biography contains links to his research and the coronavirus research.

Then-President, Donald J. Trump, came under scrutiny for referring to the coronavirus as “the China virus,” and for attempting to hold China accountable for allowing contagions of a virus to leak from a lab in Wuhan, China.

In his video, Tom Fitton explains how anyone challenging Dr. Fauci and the coronavirus, including himself, was under attack.

Social media sites quickly shut down or censured any posts challenging Dr. Fauci. Any chatter making a possible connection to Fauci, coronavirus, or Dr. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was removed.