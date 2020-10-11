GRIFFITH PARK—The National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign announced on Monday, October 5, that its annual festival which aims to raise people’s awareness of protecting mountain lions and other wildlife will go virtual this year.

This is the fifth year the organizer holds the P-22 Day Festival. The annual event celebrates P-22, the mountain lions living in Los Angeles and walking around under Hollywood Sign. More than 8,000 people attended the festival in Griffith Park last year to celebrate how humans and wildlife can coexist.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are expected to register online this year to join the virtual event which is scheduled on October 24 at 11:00 a.m. The festival is free and open to people from around the world.

According to the event page, participants can join “hundreds of exhibits, interactive games, virtual walks & talks, live musical performances, a kids activity area, and a chance to win puma prizes.”

The festival also includes a performance by Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas. Actress Julia Butters, Congressman Adam Schiff, Animal Planet’s John “Griff” Griffith will also join it.

More information can be seen here.