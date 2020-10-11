HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday, October 8, after shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in Hollywood Hills in July.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Peterson, 28, had an argument with the 25-year-old victim when he was riding an SUV in Hollywood Hills on July 12. He was accused of shooting at the victim’s feet several times while the victim left the vehicle and wounding her.

The victim is Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, and she is identified as “Megan P” in the criminal complaint.

In August, Pete publicly talked about the incident that happened in July via Instagram Live, saying Peterson was the person who shot her at her feet.

“You got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you are dragging it,” Pete said on August 20.

If convicted on both charges, Peterson can face up to 22 years and eight months in state prison. The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.

Peterson’s arraignment is scheduled for October 13 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division is prosecuting the case.