HOLLYWOOD—Police have a suspect in custody after a reported shots fired call was made in the Hollywood Hills region Wednesday, April 15.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Ellington Drive south of Cahuenga Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. According to LAPD, an officer back-up call was made after gunshots were heard.

Investigators discovered that no officers were involved or injured in the shooting.

Some reports indicate that the shots were fired by a homeowner to scare a suspected prowler.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Canyon News reached out to LAPD for more information but could not be reached before print.