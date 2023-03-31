HOLLYWOOD—Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, was found not Liable on Wednesday, March 30 in a trial regarding a skiing collision in Utah in 2016.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist filed a $300,000 lawsuit against Paltrow. Sanderson alleged reckless skiing caused him injuries on February 26, 2016 indicating Paltrow’s skiing was “out of control.” The incident occurred at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

Those injuries included four broken ribs and a concussion. Sanderson claims these injuries caused lasting brain damage and affected his daily life and personal relationships.

The “Shallow Hal” actress countersued for $1 and her legal fees. “Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on the ski slope, and that is the truth,” Paltrow testified to the court.

Paltrow described the incident as:

“I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me. And there was a very strange grunting noise, so my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, Is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted? This is really, really strange. My mind was going very, very quickly, and I was trying to ascertain what was happening.”

The trail lasted two weeks and took place at the Park City District Courthouse in Park City, Utah. Following deliberations, the jury found Sanderson to be at fault in the collision. The jury awarded Paltrow the $1 requested in her countersuit.

Paltrow was born in Los Angeles in 1972. Both of her parents worked in the film and TV industry. She had a number of starting roles in the late 1990s including “Seven” alongside Brad Pitt, “Emma” based on the Jane Austin novel and “A Perfect Murder” starring Michael Douglas. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1998 film “Shakespeare In Love.”

She married Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin in 2003. They divorced in 2016. The couple have two children together, Apple and Moses. She married director, writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. Falchuk is a co-creator of the TV show “American Horror Story” starring Lady Gaga.