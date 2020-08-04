WESTWOOD—Dr. James M. Heaps, 67, who was already being charged with multiple accusations of rape from his patients, will have an additional 17 charges added on top of that, which include sexual battery, exploitation and penetration.

The former UCLA gynecologist was affiliated with UCLA for more than three decades, working part-time beginning in 1983 and eventually starting his own private practice in 1990, which lasted more than 20 years. After getting hired by UCLA Health in 2014, he ended his private practice to work full-time for the university.

According to prosecutors, all of the victims who have spoken out suffered sexual assault at the hands of Dr. Heaps between 2011 and 2018, right up until the very end of his career, when he decided to retire.

It was not disclosed to the public up until a full year after his retirement that multiple complaints had been made about the doctor’s behavior and treatment of patients. The first complaints about him were made in 2017, and he was put on leave of absence by the university without any explanation.

The university later apologized for their lack of transparency regarding the matter.

Since his arrest in 2019, several more victims began to speak out about the doctor’s actions, with many filing lawsuits due to what they considered acts of sexual abuse.

Apparently, Dr. Heaps also has many supporters vouching for his credibility, many of whom were standing outside of the courtroom, which is something his lawyer made a point to emphasize.

According to the District Attorney’s office, if Dr. Heaps is convicted of these crimes, he’s expected to be sentenced to at least 67 years in prison.