BEVERLY HILLS— On Tuesday morning, August 4, one person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting at a mansion party near Beverly Hills.

According to Officer Mike Lopez, the Los Angeles Police Department received calls about a large party located at a three-story mansion on the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive at around 6:30 p.m. An estimated 200 people were reported attending the party.

Large gatherings are banned in Los Angeles according to the County’s public health orders, but authorities did not enforce the health order. Traffic and parking violations, however, were enforced.

“We did come out here for the public disturbance calls. It was a private party. It was indoors. The main thing is how do you enforce the fact that it was a private party? If it’s a public gathering, it might be different,” said Lieutenant Chris Ramirez, the Police Department spokesman.

Ramirez said that police officers arrived at the scene at around 1:15 a.m. and found two women and a man wounded in the driveway.

All victims were transported to the hospital. One woman, around 35 years old, died from grave injuries. The other two patients, a man and a woman, were reported to be hospitalized in critical condition, but displayed stable signs Tuesday morning, according to Ramirez.

No information regarding the victims’ identities has been released.

The shooting is being investigated by detectives from the LAPD West Bureau Homicide office. No arrests have been made so far, and the shooting was supposedly gang-related. The authorities are searching for a motive. Anyone with information on the crime should call 213-382-9470.

A video posted to Instagram showed the scene after the shooting with the caption “Big Hollywood Hills mansion party off Mulholland Drive shots fired people shot a lot of big Ballers were gambling lost a lot of money we’re pissed then a bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody. a lot of people with money and guns and gangsters got crazy I ran for my life it was crazy.”

No masks or social distancing can be seen in the video.