BEVERLY HILLS—On January 23, the Ohio native and actor Hal Holbrook died at age 95 in his Beverly Hills, California home. His death was confirmed by his assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday night according to The New York Times.

Holbrook was best known for his iconic role as Mark Twain in Mark Twain Tonight!, a one-man show. The first performance took place in 1954 when Holbrook was 29. The show did so well CBS aired it again on March 6, 1967. An estimation of thirty million people watched that night. Holbrook would receive acclaim and recognition as he continued to play Twain for more than six decades. His performance as Mark Twain won him a Tony award and influenced the first of his twelve Emmy Award nominations in 1967.

Holbrook also starred in many movies such as “Into the Wild” (2007), “Lincoln” (2012), “All the President’s Men” (1976), and “The Fog” (1980). Within his twelve Emmy Award nominations, Holbrook won five. His first one was in 1971 for “The Senator-The Bold Ones.” His second and third one was in 1974 for “Pueblo.” His fourth was in 1976 for Sandburg’s “Lincoln.” The last one was in 1989 for “Portrait of America: Alaska.”

Fans and his peers have expressed their condolences and sorrows. Edgar Wright, an English film director, tweeted, “Rest well Father Malone. The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in The Fog, All The President’s Men, Magnum Force, Creepshow, Capricorn One, The Star Chamber, Wild In The Streets & Into The Wild, among many many others.” John Carpenter, an American director, tweeted, “Hal Holbrook was a gentleman and a very fine actor. I really enjoyed directing and playing a scene opposite him. I’m going to miss him.”