SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—On February 1, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to benefit the American Red Cross, and those they service throughout the coverage area including, but not limited to, Westwood, Brentwood, Studio City, and Sherman Oaks.

On the LAFD website it is noted that this annual drive has been a great support for the Red Cross since 2007. Blood donors have contributed over 50,000 units of blood since the inception of the drive. Last year 2,500 units of blood were donated. This year’s goal is 3,000 units.



The police department, fire department, and Sheriff’s department are competing to see who can bring in the most donations.



The drive lasts from January 10 through the end of March 2024. Participants receive a free commemorative t-shirt, while supplies last.



Eligible donors are required to make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app that may be found on the Red Cross website or by calling the Red Cross 1-800 REDCROSS and using the sponsor code BOB24.



The remaining LAFD community blood drives are as follows:



Saturday, February 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Fire Station 89 located at 7063 Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood.



Thursday, February 15 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fire Station 59 located at 11505 Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles.



Saturday, February 17 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 87 located at 10124 Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills.



Monday, March 18 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fire Station 5 located at 8900 South Emerson Avenue in Westchester



Saturday, March 23 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 87 at 10124 Balboa in Granada Hills.



More donor opportunities are listed on the American Red Cross Website.

February 6 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Riverside Police Department, 10540 Magnolia Ave.



February 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., City of Buena Park, 6650 Beach Blvd.



February 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Rialto Police Department, 214 N Palm Ave.



February 14, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. located at City of Seal Beach, 707 Electric Avenue.



February 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Walnut Ave.



February 27 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., Montclair Police Department, 5111 Benito St.



February 28 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., Los Angeles County Internal Svc Downey, 9150 Imperial Hwy.



February 28 from 10 am. until 4 p.m. Glendora Police Department, 140 South Glendora Ave.



February 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., George E. Brown Jr. Fed Bldg. Riverside, 3470 Twelfth St.



March 7 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Upland Police Department, 1499 W 13th St.



March 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Bell Gardens Police Department, 6662 Loveland St.



More locations and information may be available on the LAFD, LAPD, and LASD prospective websites.



