BEVERLY HILLS — Harvey Weinstein’s extradition from New York to Los Angeles will take longer due to the current pandemic, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday, July 23.

“The virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork,” said Greg Risling, spokesman for District Attorney’ Office. “There is no time estimate on when he will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom.”

The Office also said earlier this year that “it is unknown when Weinstein will be transferred to Los Angeles County.”

Weinstein, 68, was charged in April of this year with an additional count of sexual assault from an incident that allegedly occurred at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. The former Hollywood mogul had already been facing four felony counts related to other alleged sexual assault incidents since January.

The charges filed in April said that Weinstein’s alleged victim “provided detectives with information confirming that the assault took place within the 10-year-statute of limitation” in March.

“Upon his arrival, he will be arraigned on the amended complaint. Once a court date is set, the public will be notified,” the Office added in the April statement.

L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in April that the state was strengthening its case.

“As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims,” Lacey said. “If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

In February, Weinstein was convicted of two sex crimes in Manhattan and sentenced in March to 23 years in a New York state prison.