UNITED STATES−On Friday, July 24, 2020, in the south court auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive office building at the White House in Washington D.C. President Trump announced the signing of 4 Executive Orders designed to cut prescription costs.

In his briefing, President Trump indicated that the Executive Orders signed this day, are the result of the hard work of the Trump administration. This is the first time prescription drug costs have been lowered in 51 years.

The Secretary for Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, The Administrator for Medicaid and Medicare, Seema Verma, FDA Administrator, Stephen Hahn, Administrator of Health Resources and Services Administration, Tom Engel, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL-District 1) and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, Jose’ Olivia, and White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows were in attendance for the White House Briefing.

“The first order will require federal community health centers to pass the giant discounts they receive from drug companies on insulin and Epi-Pens directly to their patients. You know insulin became so expensive, people weren’t able to use it. They desperately needed it. We have it to a level that you’re not going to believe. Epi-Pens, likewise — you’ve been reading horror stories about Epi-Pens over the last six, seven years. Horrible, horrible, horrible increases, where they went from almost nothing to massive amounts of money. We’re changing that right now.”- President Trump

White House Correspondent, Mark Irons reported on EWTN YouTube footage, President Trump saying patients deserve to know the lowest possible cost of their prescription drugs.

According to the White House web page, Prescription drug savings coming from drugs that contain the exact same ingredients and are the same in every way except in price will now be available for the lowest possible price.

These are drugs that may have been labeled, “generic” in the past, but were actually even made at the same factory and everything. This order to make the most affordable medications available to Americans.

President Trump credited Matt Gaetz for working on “A Right To Try.” This is process is especially helpful for patients who may be terminally ill. The experimental drug may or may not be the answer but the patient must go through a process. There is the documentation for the patient to sign promising not to sue if it, in fact, procedures don’t work.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-signing-executive-orders-lowering-drug-prices/