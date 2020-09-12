WEST HOLLYWOOD — The Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market will reopen for the public next Monday, September 14, with new COVID-19 safety measures according to the City of West Hollywood.

The market is located at the north parking lot of Plummer Park at 1200 N. Vista Street, and it will be open from 9 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. every Monday.

The market will implement “Senior Hours” from 9:00-10:00 a.m. to allow customers 55 years old or older to have priority access to the market. “Seniors may approach the front of the line near the entrance during this time,” the city said.

There will only be one entrance on N. Vista Street so COVID-19 safety regulations can be maintained. The queue to enter the market on Vista Street will have social distancing “of at least six feet.”

Among other safety guidelines stipulated by the market are required face coverings, appropriate cough and hand hygiene, and no touching the products besides vendors.

“While attending the Farmers’ Market, all customers, vendors, and staff are required to wear protective face coverings in accordance with City of West Hollywood requirements,” the city said. The market will operate with a maximum of 25 customers at a time, controlling entry and exit points.

There will be one-hour parking available only for customers in the north parking right next to the market. Three-hour parking will also be available in the south lot of Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The market will feature organic and farm fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh fish, and more. The School Tour program – where students spend the day together at the market – remains suspended until further notice, according to the city.