NEW YORK—The nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, April 30 with the Alicia Keys musical “Hell’s Kitchen” and the play “Stereophonic” leading the pack with 13 nominations each. The musical “The Outsiders” picked up 12 nominations and the revival of “Cabaret” earned 9 nominations.

The nominees were announced by “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony award winner Renee Elise Goldsberry. A partial list of this year’s nominees are below:

Best Play

-“JaJa’s African Hair Braiding”

-“Mary Jane”

-“Mother Play”

-“Prayer for the Frech Republic”

-“Stereophronic”

Best Musical

-“Hell’s Kitchen”

-“Illinoise”

-“The Outsiders”

-“Suffs”

-“Water for Elephants”

Best Revival of a Play

-“Appropriate”

-“An Enemy of the Peopl”

-“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

-“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

-“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

-“Merrily We Roll Along”

-“The Who’s Tommy”

-“The Wiz”

-“Spamalot”

Best Direction Of a Play

-Daniel Aukin “Stereophonic”

-Anne Kauffman “Mary Jane”

-Kenny Leon “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

-Lila Neguebauer “Appropriate”

-Whitney White “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

-Maria Friedman “Merrily We Roll Along”

-Michael Greif “Hell’s Kitchen”

-Leigh Silverman “Suffs”

-Jessica Stone “Water for Elephants”

-Danya Taymor “The Outsiders”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

-William Jackson Harper “Uncle Vanya”

-Leslie Odom Jr. “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

-Live Schreiber “Doubt: A Parable”

-Jeremy Strong “An Enemy of the People”

-Michael Stuhlbarg “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

-Betsy Aidem “Prayer for the French Republic”

-Jessica Lange “Mother Play”

-Rachel McAdams “Mary Jane”

-Sarah Paulson “Appropriate”

-Amy Ryan “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Roel in a Musical

-Brody Grant “The Outsiders”

-Jonathan Groff “Merrily We Roll Along”

-Dorian Harewood “The Notebook”

-Brian d’Arcy James “Days of Wine and Roses”

-Eddie Redmayne “Cabaret At the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Eden Espinosa “Lempicka”

-Maleah Joi Moon “Hell’s Kitchen”

-Kelli O’Hara “Days of Wine and Roses”

-Maryann Plunkett “The Notebook”

-Gayle Rankin “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

-Will Brill “Stereophonic”

-Eli Gelb “Stereophonic”

-Jim Parsons “Mother Play”

-Tom Pecinka “Stereophonic”

-Corey Stoll “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

-Quincy Tyler Bernstine “Doubt: A Parable”

-Juliana Canfield “Stereophonic”

-Celia Kennan-Bolger “Mother Play”

-Sarah Pidgeon “Stereophonic”

-Kara Young “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

-Roger Bart “Back to the Future: The Musical”

-Joshua Boone “The Outsiders”

-Brandon Victor Dixon “Hell’s Kitchen”

-Sky Lakota-Lynch “The Outsiders”

-Daniel Radcliffe “Merrily We Roll Along”

-Steven Skybell “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

-Shoshana Bean “Hell’s Kitchen”

-Amber Iman “Lempicka”

-Nikki M. James “Suffs”

-Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer “Monty Python’s Spamalot”

-Kecia Lewis “Hell’s Kitchen”

-Lindsay Mendez “Merrily We Roll Along”

-Bebe Neuwirth “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and will be handed out on June 16 from the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center in New York. The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and will stream live on Showtime and Paramount+.