LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, January 17, Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Area announced they are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16 year-old teenage girl.

The family of Zahira Boydston is asking for the public’s assistance. On January 17, around 1:45 p.m., Zahira was last seen in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Century Boulevard when she went missing.

Zahira is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and could be wearing glasses.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zahira Boydston, please contact Pacific Juvenile Detectives at 310-482-6366. During non-business hours or on weekends contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.