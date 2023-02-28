HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for thepublic’s help to locate Calixto Sotolongo. She is a 66 year-old Black female who was last seen on February 22.

Calixto is 5 foot and 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on the 1200 block of Vine Street in Hollywood. She was wearing a blue jacket, yellow t-shirt, and black leggings.

The LASD reported on their Facebook page that Calixto’s family is concerned with her wellbeing.

Anyone with details about the whereabouts of Calixto Sotolongo is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

Individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.