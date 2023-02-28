BEVERLY HILLS—Vanity Fair will be returning to Beverly Hills to host its post-Academy Awards Party on the 400 block of North Crescent Drive, adjacent to BH City Hall, on Sunday, March 12.

As crews start work to assemble the tent on North Crescent Drive between North Santa Monica Boulevard and South Santa Monica Boulevard, the 400 block of the street will be closed starting Tuesday, February 28 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, March 16, re-opening by 10 p.m.

All businesses on Crescent Drive are accessible during the closure. Motorists are asked to use alternates routes and heed all directional signage. Access remains open to local parking garages.

The city of BH reported on its website, on the event day, Sunday, March 12 beginning at 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, March 13, the following roads surrounding the tent will be impacted. Motorists are informed to use alternate routes during that time.

-North Cañon Drive between North and South Santa Monica Blvd. will be closed

-Eastbound lanes on South Santa Monica Boulevard starting at Civic Center will be impacted, with lanes closed from Rexford Drive to North Cañon Drive

-Detours will be in place routing traffic North and South on Rexford Drive

-North Santa Monica Boulevard Westbound lane closures will be in place from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive