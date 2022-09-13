MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Ever Manuel Valencia. He is a 40-year-old Hispanic male last seen on Sunday, September 4, near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Ever is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, goatee, and he is missing a bottom tooth. He has a tattoo of “FORGIVEN” on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Valencia has been diagnosed with diabetes and has a possible destination of Chatsworth. His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with details about Valencia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, attention Det. T. Abraham.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.