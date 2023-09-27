HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Harrison Ferguson, 71, who was last seen on Saturday, September 23.

The LAPD reported that at around 10:40 p.m., Harrison was last seen near the 2300 block of North Highland Avenue. He has been diagnosed with dementia and his family is concerned about his safety.

He is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue leather jacket, long white and burgundy sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white Puma brand sneakers.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of Harrison Ferguson is asked to contact Officer Hendrickson at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.