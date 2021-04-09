UNITED STATES—Whether you love racing games, shooters or casual puzzle games, there is a universe of games to dive into. Over half of Canadians consider themselves to be a gamer, and the average Canadian player spends more than 60 dollars on games each year. Get a closer look at some of the most-played games in Canada below.

League of Legends

League of Legends is the undisputed king of the competitive MOBA genre. In a MOBA, two teams battle it out in an arena, and players need to use strategy and skill in order to bring their team to victory. While many games have tried to copy the formula over the years, League of Legends still stands as the number one MOBA game in the world. It is reported that the game produced $1.75 billion in revenue in 2020 despite being a free to play game. The game makes its money by selling skins and other in-game items.

Fortnite

Released in 2017, Fortnite became an instant hit. The free to play shooter skyrocketed to the top of the charts despite not being the first battle royale game to hit the market. The game’s cartoonish graphics and free to play model appeals to millions of players across the world. Moreover, it managed to dominate the lucrative mobile games market for several years – at least until it was pulled off the iOS App Store in 2020.

Online slots

Although technically not a video game, online slots are one of the most-played games in Canada. The internet is home to thousands of slots, featuring exciting bonus features and special mechanics. Some players prefer to play retro-style slots with three reels and fruity symbols, while others like modern video slots with high-end graphics and animations. What they all have in common is that they can offer hours of entertainment and big prizes. Most online casinos offer a wide variety of online slots, and players can play them on both desktop and mobile devices.

Minecraft

Minecraft has consistently ranked among the most popular video games in the past decade. Initially released in 2011, the pixelated crafting game has sold more than 200 million copies, making it the best-selling video game of all time. Although the core gameplay loop in Minecraft is simple, the game offers endless possibilities and unlimited fun. From crafting powerful weapons to building the most incredible structures, the game offers something for every type of player. Minecraft is available on virtually every gaming platform, including PC, consoles and mobile devices.

Apex Legends

A couple of years after Player Unknown’s Battleground and Fortnite turned on their servers, the gaming giant EA sought to grab a piece of the battle royale market with the release of Apex Legends. Developed by the team behind the FPS multiplayer game Titanfall, Apex Legends centers around characters with unique skills and abilities. Players can choose between 16 characters and a wide and varied weapons arsenal. As with all battle royale games, the goal is to be the last player alive. Apex Legend is currently in its 8th season and is frequently updated with new characters and features.