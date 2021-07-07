UNITED STATES—On June 29, former President Donald J. Trump announced on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, that football star, Herschel Walker may run for Georgia State Senate. Travis asked Trump if he thought Walker would really run for a Senate seat in Georgia.

“Talking about Senators, Mr. President, a friend of yours, Herschel Walker, has been hinting that he might run for the Senate in Georgia. Should he run and do you think he will?”

Donald Trump on @clayandbuck saying Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/GdMgxij6LQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 30, 2021

“Well, he told me he’s going to, and I think he will. I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot, and he’s a very loyal person. He’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I’ll tell ya. He was the greatest running backs in the history of the state, but he was one of the best in the history of the country. In college, there was nobody like him. He went to the NFL, by the way. He has great records in the NFL. He is a fantastic guy. They love him, so, I think he’d win. I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. They made ballads for Herschel. They still sing them all the time. They still sing them. I think he’d be tough to beat, and I think he’ll run,” said Trump.

Walker played as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He played football at the University of Georgia and is the 1982 Heisman trophy winner.

Happy JULY 4th America!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 So grateful for our great Country. God Bless America and all the individuals who dedicate their lives to keeping us free. #HappyIndependanceDay https://t.co/6RqbyZ4hml — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) July 4, 2021

Vernon Jones, a former State Representative who previously resigned from the House of Representatives, announced his bid for governor running as a Republican.

According to his Twitter page, Jones is, “Running for Governor of Georgia to defeat Brian Kemp, stop Stacey Abrams, and put #GeorgiaFirst.”

With me running for Governor and @HerschelWalker running for Senate, I look forward to the Left trying to calling us RACISTS. Without the race card, what do they have? — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) June 29, 2021

“I’m getting ready, and we can run with the big dogs,” Walker tweeted.

According to reports, GOP leaders have concerns over a Walker run for Senate due to past mental health issues. Walker has held speaking engagements at military bases teaching others how to overcome obstacles regarding mental health.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/JdKJ193Nkn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2021

Canyon News reached out to the Georgia GOP to get a statement regarding Walker’s run, but did not hear back in time for print.