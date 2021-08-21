MALIBU—A section of the road leading to Westward Beach Parking area, located in the vicinity between Zuma Beach and Point Dume, washed out due to high tides on Thursday, August 19.

The road will be closed until the damage is repaired which won’t be expected to occur until after the Labor Day Holiday. Point Dume Road will also be closed due to erosion damage.

Several Lifeguard stations in Malibu were relocated farther away from the oceanfront due to the high tides.

In the City of Laguna Beach, waves were captured by CBSLA’s Sky2 hitting the decks of a hotel on Victoria Beach.

According to the City of Malibu, sand berms will be built along Newport Beach to prevent damage if the tide rises too high.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazards notice for beach visitors, swimmers, surf riders, and residents in Ventura County, Los Angeles County, Santa Barbara, and Catalina Islands throughout the weekend to be cautious of the swell increasing.

One surfer told CBSLA, “this is probably the biggest swell we’ve had of the year for sure, big peaks way out the back there, we’re getting some good waves.”