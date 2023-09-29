SIMI VALLEY—On September 27, the 2nd GOP National Presidential Debate was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library located at 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley. Seven candidates qualified to participate in Wednesday’s debate by gaining at least three percent support in most recent polls through their fundraising efforts.

There were several qualifiers for the event, including former President Donald J. Trump, who has gained over $32,164,175 in support, but chose not to participate in this debate.

He was campaigning in the battleground state of Michigan while the other Presidential contenders took the stage.

This is the former President’s second debate he chose to opt out of. Many Democrats have publicly scrutinized Trump for skipping these early debates, including Republican New Jersey Governor and contender for the President’s seat, Chris Christie.

Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) super Political Action Committee (PAC) stated otherwise.

“Everyone seems to agree that these primary debates are a waste of time that will do nothing to change the state of the race,” and “Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who, ‘needed to have a spectacular showing’ panned the race when it was over. Meanwhile, DeSantis and “the rest of the second-tier candidates have wasted tens of millions of dollars” while having two debates to make their case, but “all have failed”. “It’s in the best interest of the American people to stop wasting time and money on this distraction — let’s unite around President Donald Trump and take the fight to Joe Biden,” Leavitt said.

Ron DeSantis did gain some popularity Wednesday night. Multiple newscasters suggested that if someone was named as the winner of last night’s debate, it was DeSantis.



DeSantis addressed the rising crime rate in America.



“As President, I will use the Justice Department to bring civil rights cases against all of those left-wing Soros-funded prosecutors. We’re not going to let them get away with it anymore. We want to reverse this country’s decline. We need to choose law and order over rioting and disorder,” DeSantis promised.



When asked what he thought of ‘Bidenomics,’ South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said of President Biden, “He needs to be at the border,” and “That’s why I am running for President.”



Former Vice President Mike Pence used his excellent public speaking capabilities to address newcomer, Vivek Ramaswamy, saying “Now, is not the time for on-the-job training.” Pence spoke on the state of the economy, saying, “Bidenomics has failed.”

According to Nikki Haley’s campaign, she was able to raise $1 million in approximately 72 hours. At the debate she reportedly impressed female voters with her assertiveness. Newsmax reported that the male voters didn’t care for her talking over people.



Two-term North Dakota Governor and software developer, Doug Burgum did well at the debate. He seemed to be able to hold his own. Again, critics did not like his constant interruption of other candidates.



Vivek Ramaswamy held his hand up to Burgum in what appeared to be an attempt to hush him. Ramaswamy, who newscasters indicated won the first debate, did not do as well in this one. Reports indicate he may have lost people speaking on finances rather than promoting his agenda for the country should he be elected President.



Chris Christie, who has been very vocal about his desire to debate former President Trump, spoke on Republican unity rather than trading jabs.



Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, did not qualify for the debate over some sort of ethics violation in his fundraising efforts. Reports indicate Hutchinson promised gas cards to prospective donors to his campaign.



