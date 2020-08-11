PACIFIC PALISADES— A hiker was in need of rescuing on Monday, August 10 in Pacific Palisades.

Shortly before 10 AM on Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department was summoned to 1000 N. Will Rogers State Park, located at the edge of Will Rogers State Historic Park, in order to assist a hiker with an injury.

The hiker was described as a 20 year old male who sustained a lower extremity injury. LAFD Air Ops became involved in order to assist the young man on the ground via a hoist operation. The male was rescued by LAFD and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injury.

The rescued hiker’s name or current condition was not reported. No other information was obtained at this time.