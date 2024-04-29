GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, April 28, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced they rescued a hiker in Griffith Park. Officials were alerted of the hiker needing help at 10:26 a.m. near Hogback Trail.

The LAFD Ground and Air Response with L.A. Park Rangers to an adult female hiker with an injured ankle on a remote section of Hogback Trail west of Vista del Valle Drive in Griffith Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter lowered a Flight Paramedic to medically assess and stabilize the patient, who was hoisted along with the LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for continuing in-flight care. The victim was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation via direct air transport. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public