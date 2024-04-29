HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a one-story fire on Thursday, April 25. The fire was first reported at 9:36 a.m. at 1075 N. St. Andrews Place. By 9:54 a.m., firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

LAFD firefighters arrived to find a one-story home with smoke showing. Firefighters deployed hose lines toward the fire inside, and ascended ladders to the roof for vertical ventilation of the structure.

It took 30 firefighters 18 minutes to access, confine and extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.