GRIFFITH PARK—A hiker was rescued in Griffith Park on Sunday, January 2 after getting injured. Firefighters and Park Rangers located an adult female hiker with a non-life threatening injury at 2899 E Observatory Rd.

LAFD Air Ops utilized a hoist operation and hospital transport for the victim. The initial 9-1-1 call was received at 12:09 p.m. No further details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.