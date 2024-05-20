PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, May 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department noted that a hiker was rescued in the Santa Monica Mountains. The LAFD reported at 12:01 p.m. the LAFD Ground and Air Response to a 28-year-old female hiker with an apparent ankle fracture, on a remote section of the Temescal Ridge Trail in Topanga State Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter has lowered a Flight Paramedic to medically assess and stabilize the patient, who will soon be hoisted along with the LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for continuing in-flight care during direct air transport to an area hospital. No additional details about the incident were reported to the public.