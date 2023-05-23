LOS ANGELES—Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park on Sunday, May 21. The victims were identified as 20-year-old Kevin Castillo of Pomona and 20-year-old USC student Maria Belen Polanco.

The crash occurred as the two were exiting the Burger Factory drive-thru, which is a 5-minute drive away from the USC campus. The victims were attempting to turn left into westbound lanes when the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler, allegedly traveling at a speed of 80 to 90 mph, crashed into the vehicle. Both victims died at the scene of the crash at approximately 12:40 a.m.

According to authorities, the driver of the Wrangler, Elmer Santos, 31, of Los Angeles, left the scene of the crash on foot. Santos was chased down by witnesses who kept him in eyesight, leading to an arrest at his home. He was taken into custody, and is facing murder charges. His bail was set at $2 million.