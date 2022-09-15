HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision that left one pedestrian killed.

The LAPD reported on Monday, September 12, around 8:44 p.m., a white 2018 Audi S5 was traveling westbound Sunset Boulevard, approaching McCadden Place, when it crashed into a pedestrian who was laying on the roadway. The driver of the Audi S5 continued traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard before making a U-turn. The driver exited the Audi S5, flagged down an LAPD Hollywood patrol vehicle, and directed the officers to the pedestrian. The driver re-entered the Audi S5 and fled eastbound Sunset Boulevard without identifying himself.

The pedestrian was determined dead at the scene, the name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. Alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in this crash. The investigation is still ongoing. Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.