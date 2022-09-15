HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating multiple overdoses, that resulted in a death of a juvenile at Bernstein High School in Hollywood.

The LAPD reported on Tuesday, September 13, at about 9 p.m. Hollywood Officers were called to Bernstein High School on the 1300 block of N. Wilton Place for an overdose investigation. A parent located his missing stepdaughter at the high school. She appeared to be a victim of an overdose and told the parent that a friend was in the women’s restroom.

The parent found a school employee, entered the women’s restroom, and found an apparent overdose victim unresponsive. The parent administered aid as directed by 9-1-1. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the victim dead at scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. The deceased victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators believe that the victims purchased, what they believed was Percocet pills from Lexington Park. Officers learned from the Los Angeles Fire Department that they had two additional calls of overdoses in the area of Lexington Park, located in the 5500 block of Lexington Avenue, in Hollywood. Authorities suspect the overdose victims are students of Bernstein High School and local high schools.

It is common for drug dealers to lace pills with fentanyl. Fentanyl is highly dangerous and deaths from this drug increased in recent years. Anyone with details on this overdose investigation should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters can go to www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.