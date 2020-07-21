SANTA MONICA— On Thursday, July 16 a hit-and-run accident occurred on Vernon Avenue, leaving one man dead.

Around 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the scene on Vernon Avenue just east of Wall Street. The accident involved a pedestrian who was walking down Vernon Avenue heading west and struck by a light-colored SUV.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the pedestrian was launched into the eastbound lanes of Vernon Avenue and then struck by another vehicle described as a light colored 2011-2015 Dodge Charger. Both drivers of the vehicles failed to stop, identify themselves, or render aid.

The victim is described as a male, Hispanic, 49 years of age. He suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Earlier this year in April, the city council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Any individuals with information regarding the ongoing investigation are asked to contact Detective Calvin Dehesa, Central Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 486-3713.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org