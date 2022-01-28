LOS ANGELES—Dodgers Stadium is offering a round of golf this weekend for the “Topgolf Live Stadium Tour” from Thursday, January 27 thru January 30. This special event has been touring Major League Baseball stadiums across the nation.

Tickets are available with tee times reserved in one-hour increments for six players to a bay. Prices start at $85 per person. Fans also have the option to purchase experience tickets, which include a behind-the-scenes tour, drink tickets, limited-edition Topgolf lifetime membership and more.

Participants will have the chance to hit golf balls to on-field targets that are placed between 60 and 140 yards from tee boxes located throughout the left field loge level.

Top racer technology will accurately trace the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game designed for all skill levels. Lifelong Dodger fans dream of hitting a towering grand slam with a Louisville Slugger bat.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour previously made visits to Fenway Park, Oracle Park, Nationals Park, Chase Field, Progressive Field and Raymond James Stadium.

“I can’t think of a better way to start off the new year than to partner with Topgolf and bring this amazing opportunity to Los Angeles,” said Dodgers executive/vice president and Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen in a statement.

“Dodger fans, golf fans and anyone just looking to have a really good time will want to come by and take aim at the iconic Dodger Stadium outfield this January.”

The event will follow strict health and safety protocols as it relates to all players and staff. Sanitation protocols include disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times, washing golf balls after play and before re-use, and widespread availability of hand sanitizers.

Dodgers Stadium will follow all applicable COVID-19 health orders and mandates from the city and county of Los Angeles and will email in advance of a scheduled tee time any such information relating to requirements that may include (face coverings, proof of vaccination/negative test, etc.)