SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, November 11, the city of Santa Monica announced ways to donate and volunteer this holiday season.

To provide a holiday meal for one family individuals can donate to the city’s Giving Thanks(giving) holiday drive-thru. Every $50 donation provides a family with one Thanksgiving meal. The city of Santa Monica is also trying to raise $30,000 to support food-insecure families through their food pantry at Virginia Avenue Park.

Each $30 donation can give one holiday meal to a family of four. A $100 donation supports a family with a food box for the month of December.

Gently used business attire can also be donated through the city’s Gently Loved Business Clothing Drive. Curbside drop-off is available at 2427 Main Street, text (424) 443-8830, 15 minutes ahead of arrival, and a staff member will pick up the donation.

The Giving Tree With Loews Hotel is an opportunity for residents and businesses to personalize a holiday tree to be showcased in Loews “A Miracle on Ocean Avenue” holiday display. The winner of the best Giving tree will receive a $1,000 donation for a participating nonprofit. Contact ashley.shepard@loewshotels.com or cares@santamonica.com to participate.

Santa MoniCARES is partnering with Perry’s Cafe for a blanket drive. New and Used blankets for homeless individuals and families can be dropped off at 4 locations. Perry’s café at 2400 Ocean Front Walk. Visitor Information Kiosk at 1400 Ocean Avenue. Santa Monica Pier Shop & Visitor Center. Curbside drop off is also available at 2427 Main Street.

Volunteers for the Venice Family Clinic Toy Giveaway can sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/47032603169452036/false#/invitation.

Meals on Wheels West also needs volunteers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Contact the Meal Delivery Volunteer Coordinator at (310) 394-5133 Ext. 2.