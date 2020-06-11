HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The LA Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine announced on June 9 the launch of ‘Supper To Go’. The meal and wine pickup service will begin on June 11.

With this year’s season cancelled, fans will be able to enjoy the ‘Bowl Food + Wine’ experience at home. Food will be prepared and presented by Hollywood Bowl’s restauranteurs Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to provide a little bit of the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience to our guests in the comfort of their own home and to keep that connection with them until we can all be together again next summer,” Styne said.

Customers will be able to order a meal and wine online and select a 45-minute window for a pickup. Pickups will take place between 4 and 7 p.m.

‘Bowl’ staff will bring meals and wine to customers waiting in the venue’s main parking lot. To ensure social distancing guidelines are followed, the meal will be placed in the trunk of the vehicles. The ‘Bowl’ is encouraging customers to order in advance, in order to ensure availability.

Hollywood Bowl President and LA Philharmonic COO Gail Samuel said in the announcement that “Food + Wine is an integral part of the Bowl tradition.”

“Though the 2020 season has been cancelled, we’re delighted that we can bring back a part of the joy for Bowl fans who are missing their summer nights and allow our guests to recreate this piece of being at the Bowl,” Samuel said.

The menu comprises of six different three-course meals, a family-style barbecue meal for two, and á la carte selections. The wine list was hand-selected by Styne.