CALIFORNIA – Pending state and local government approvals, a phased reopening of Disneyland Resort will commence on July 17, 2020. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel as well as Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen July 23, 2020. Downtown Disney will reopen its shops on July 9, 2020 prior to theme park openings.

Disneyland has updated its health guidelines based on guidance from health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These enhanced health and safety measures are designed to promote cleanliness, physical distancing, and reduced contact in the park.

Pending state and local government approvals, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will begin implementing:

Park Reservations : Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, Disneyland all utilize a new theme park reservation system that will require all Guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. Theme park reservations will be subject to availability.

: Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, Disneyland all utilize a new theme park reservation system that will require all Guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. Theme park reservations will be subject to availability. New Ticket Sales : At this time, Disneyland is pausing new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.

: At this time, Disneyland is pausing new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals. Hotels of the Disneyland Resort: The Disneyland Hotel will open at a later time within the remaining months of 2020 and 2021. Plans to support physical distancing as well as increased cleaning measures, along with a number of other health and safety protocols, will be implemented as part of the phased reopening hotels and the Disney Vacation Club.

Disneyland has stated that the enterprise has the right to cancel any reservations, admission media or purchases and provide applicable refunds. Select attractions and certain experiences that draw large group gatherings such as parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later date.

Upon reopening, certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials. Certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability, or remain closed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

While character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, Characters will be inside the theme parks greeting guests. The Disneyland Resort will also have capacity measures in place as well as limitations on parking and operating hours.