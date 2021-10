HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 2882 East Cahuenga Boulevard after receiving a call regarding a one-acre brush fire that was about to burn at a high capacity on Thursday, October 14 at 7:48 p.m.

49 Firefighters stopped the progress of the blaze, extinguishing the flames in 26 minutes. No structures were damaged during the incident and there is no report of injuries or fatalities.

Traffic was shut down from East Cahuenga to Pilgrimage Bridge and Barham.