HOLLYWOOD—LAFD received a call regarding a hiker stranded at 1900 North Runyon Canyon Road on Friday, October 15.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:25 p.m. and discovered the hiker about 150 feet down a drop trail inside the canyon.

An LAFD rescue crew member used special equipment to assist with the rescue. A two-line rope system, which lowered the firefighter down inside the canyon to reach the hiker, confirmed the hiker was uninjured. The fighter and the hiker walked to the bottom trail to safety.