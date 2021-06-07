HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On June 5, 2021, at 10:00 p.m., the police received an incident report of carjacking. This incident occurred at West Sunset Boulevard and North Formosa Avenue.

The report indicates that the suspect fled in a white Infiniti SUV. It remains unclear if this was the stolen vehicle. An investigation occurred when the LAPD arrived on the scene.

The carjacking suspect wrecked the white Infiniti on La Brea just north of Melrose across from Pink’s Hot Dogs. He suffered head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. He is now in LAPD custody.

No further updates have been provided by the LAPD. Any information related to the suspect hasn’t been released at this time.