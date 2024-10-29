HOLLYWOOD—While George Clooney was making headlines redirecting the Democratic Party away from President Joe Biden and Taylor Swift was taking a short breather from her celebrity packed, near-ending Eras Tour to sing the praises of Vice President Kamala Harris, an underground movement was taking hold in liberal-minded Hollywood to support California Congressional Candidate, Larry Thompson (R).

Beneath the noise of the Tinsel Town premieres and Presidential Fundraisers, Thompson, a veteran Hollywood lawyer, talent manager, and film producer, was quietly convincing the town to break ranks as loyal Democrats and support him down the line as a rare Republican for Congress CA-32.

Thompson, who has been unanimously endorsed by the California Republican Party, refers to himself as a Moderate Republican Sanity Man. “I want to bring Sanity back to an insane world,” says Thompson. His mantra has found traction with stars and the Hollywood, liberal elite.

Leading Hollywood consultant and best-selling author Michael Levine expressed his admiration today for Thompson, stating: “No California political candidate in the last three decades has seriously threatened to unseat U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D)… until now. Larry has stepped onto the political stage with a bold message: ‘This used to be Reagan Country, and I’m running for Congress to take it back for him.’ His message has resonated deeply with voters in California’s 32nd Congressional District, which includes the San Fernando Valley and extends along Sunset Boulevard from Bel-Air to Malibu. Thompson’s energetic campaign, fueled by a youthful social media presence, innovative print ads, and widespread campaign signage, has ignited bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans. He is seen as a fresh, unorthodox voice in a district known for its entrenched political figures.”

“California likes to set new trends,” Thompson quips, “and I’m glad to be a part of this one.” Visit: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

Six-time Emmy Award winning actor and producer, Kelsey Grammer, adds, “Larry is a good man. A thoughtful man. I know Larry Thompson. He’s been to my home. And he’s willing to serve selflessly after a successful life in our community. That is the whole idea, isn’t it? The House of Representatives would be well served to have some fresh blood this year. I support Larry Thompson for Congress.”

Thompson admits, “It’s rewarding to learn that our long-time, liberal, star-studded, closed society still has an open mind.”

