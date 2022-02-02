HOLLYWOOD—An extradition trial for Hargobind Tahilramani, who has been deemed ‘Hollywood’s Con-Queen,’ has been delayed once more, as first reported by Variety on Tuesday, February 1. He was reportedly arrested for these crimes in 2020.

Hargobind Tahilramani, is a 41-year old man from Indonesia who is a convicted felon. He is accused of impersonating many Hollywood executives and in turn coned many of those in Hollywood, including gig workers, to deliver thousands in cash for alleged expenses for projects that could potentially lead to employment. These employees were told they would be reimbursed for their expenses.

Employees, which included make-up artists and actors, were sent to Indonesia to research an area that could potentially lead to the development of a blockbuster movie. Meetings with movie executives and projects never came into fruition nor were these employees reimbursed for their expenses.

One actor auditioned for a potential part in a movie that was supposed to take place. The audition turned out to be bogus.

The trial was originally scheduled to be held in December of 2021, but was then rescheduled to February 2022. The trial is said to have been pushed back to September 2022 according to reports. Final submissions are said not to take place until November of this year.

It is said that friends of Tahilramani and his former employers might testify in court.

The executives Tahilramani is said to have impersonated were Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Kennedy, Amy Pascal and possibly more. According to Lansing, who spoke to Variety in an interview, said she only realized that she was being impersonated when she started receiving calls from employees demanding they be reimbursed for their expenses.